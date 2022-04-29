Advertisement

OneCare lawsuit makes it to Vermont Supreme Court

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A debate over healthcare reform transparency reaches Vermont’s Supreme Court.

The high court on Thursday heard oral arguments from legal teams representing Vermont’s auditor and OneCare Vermont.

Auditor Doug Hoffer is suing OneCare Vermont over access to all of its employee payroll data.

Hoffer e says OneCare violated its contract by not releasing the information, but OneCare says they’ve released everything leaders have asked for and say the request is intrusive.

“There’s nothing in the statutory language to suggest that the auditor has authority or jurisdiction over any nongovernmental body,” said Anne Rosenblum, a lawyer representing OneCare Vermont.

“Administering the state’s $320 million contract to administer Medicaid is a critical and uniquely governmental function,” said Andrew Boxer, the lawyer representing the Vermont Attorney General’s Office.

OneCare Vermont is the keystone of Vermont’s healthcare payment reform project, shifting from a fee-for-service to an all payer model.

Over a billion dollars passes through OneCare from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurance companies and into providers that are part of the all-payer method.

