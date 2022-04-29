Pets with Potential: Meet Agatha and Kiera

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a bonded pair of 6-month-old female guinea pigs.

The names of this dynamic duo are Agatha and Kiera. They are best of friends. The only thing they love more than each other is their treats. To learn more about these adorable two peas in a pod check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.