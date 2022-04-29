Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Agatha and Kiera

These two lovelies are looking for their fur-ever home.
These two lovelies are looking for their fur-ever home.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are a bonded pair of 6-month-old female guinea pigs.

The names of this dynamic duo are Agatha and Kiera. They are best of friends. The only thing they love more than each other is their treats. To learn more about these adorable two peas in a pod check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

x
Middlebury College student charged with assault, hate crime
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Ariel Quiros (right) arriving for sentencing hearing in Burlington Friday.
Kingdom Con kingpin sentenced to 5 years prison
File photo
Middlebury College student charged with assault, hate crime