Police ID body of missing Rutland man

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Police say human remains found in Rutland Town Wednesday have been identified as a Rutland man who went missing last fall.

Authorities say James Bryant, 41, was reported missing in November. His remains were discovered along Route 4 Wednesday afternoon near the railroad tracks. They say local police and Homeland Security are currently investigating Bryant’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

