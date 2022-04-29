Advertisement

Police ID body of missing Rutland man

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland Police say human remains found in Rutland Town Wednesday have been identified as a Rutland man who went missing last fall.

Authorities say James Bryant, 41, was reported missing in November. His remains were discovered along Route 4 Wednesday afternoon near the railroad tracks. They say local police and Homeland Security are currently investigating Bryant’s disappearance and death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

