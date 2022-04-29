Advertisement

Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting

Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.(Courtesy Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are looking for a person of interest in a drug-related shooting in Grand Isle last week.

Authorities Friday released surveillance footage from an ATM in Burlington hours after the shooting showing a man believed to be in his 20s, with short dreadlocks, a slim build, 5 foot 8, and answers to the name of “Taye.” They say he’s the same person pictured in an initial surveillance photo released last week.

Surveillance photo released last week from Grand Isle shooting.
Surveillance photo released last week from Grand Isle shooting.(Vermont State Police)

The drug-related dispute between two groups happened at about 6 p.m. last Friday on Adams School Road, a residential area. Police say the groups were traveling in two different cars, a Volkswagen sedan and a silver or gray Range Rover with Pennsylvania plates and that a man inside the VW opened fire on the Range Rover. Police say evidence shows that multiple shots were fired from an assault-style rifle.

The VW was later found abandoned. The Range Rover was last seen heading towards the greater Burlington area.

Investigators have determined all the parties know each other and that there is no danger to the public.

Related Story:

Police searching for Grand Isle shooting suspects

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

NY honors BVCS students
NY recognizes North Country students with Culture of Caring Award
CV-TEC students in Plattsburgh get a visit from the Vermont National Guard Friday.
CV-TEC students get Blackhawk visit from Vt. National Guard
CEMETERYCLEANUP6
CEMETERYCLEANUP6
Friday Weathercast
Friday Weathercast