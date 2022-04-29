Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they are looking for a person of interest in a drug-related shooting in Grand Isle last week.

Authorities Friday released surveillance footage from an ATM in Burlington hours after the shooting showing a man believed to be in his 20s, with short dreadlocks, a slim build, 5 foot 8, and answers to the name of “Taye.” They say he’s the same person pictured in an initial surveillance photo released last week.

Surveillance photo released last week from Grand Isle shooting. (Vermont State Police)

The drug-related dispute between two groups happened at about 6 p.m. last Friday on Adams School Road, a residential area. Police say the groups were traveling in two different cars, a Volkswagen sedan and a silver or gray Range Rover with Pennsylvania plates and that a man inside the VW opened fire on the Range Rover. Police say evidence shows that multiple shots were fired from an assault-style rifle.

The VW was later found abandoned. The Range Rover was last seen heading towards the greater Burlington area.

Investigators have determined all the parties know each other and that there is no danger to the public.

