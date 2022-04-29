South Burlington airport task force recommends against rezoning

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington’s airport task force votes to recommend against rezoning parts of the city to allow for expansion at the airport.

The task force voted Thursday to deny the Burlington International Airport’s request to rezone the property near Airport Parkway and Kirby Road Extension.

Now the recommendation will go to the planning commission.

There were concerns the task force’s recommendation would halt Beta Technologies’ expansion at the airport.

But Tuesday, the development review board approved a new plan from the electric plane company to get around parking issues with the city.

The new plan allows Beta to bus employees in from an offsite lot instead of putting a parking lot in front.

