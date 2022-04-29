Vermont prisons see four deaths behind bars so far this year

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday, another inmate died inside a Vermont prison. It’s the second suspected suicide so far this year.

A 35-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the Southern State Correctional Facility Thursday morning. Multiple investigations are now underway as a result.

There have now been four total deaths of incarcerated individuals in 2022.

At the beginning of the year, 34-year-old Michael Cornell was found dead shortly after returning from a medical appointment on January 1.

Then in February, 73-year-old Raymond Gadreault is suspected of suffering a medical issue in his cell.

And on April 3, a 29-year-old inmate is suspected to have died by suicide at the Northeast Correctional Complex.

It all comes as the Vermont Corrections Department recently began transitioning out of its strict COVID protocol, ending intake quarantine and allowing for in-person visitation.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

