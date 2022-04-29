Advertisement

Vermont prisons see four deaths behind bars so far this year

On Thursday, another inmate died inside a Vermont prison. It’s the second suspected suicide so far this year.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday, another inmate died inside a Vermont prison. It’s the second suspected suicide so far this year.

A 35-year-old inmate was pronounced dead at the Southern State Correctional Facility Thursday morning. Multiple investigations are now underway as a result.

There have now been four total deaths of incarcerated individuals in 2022.

At the beginning of the year, 34-year-old Michael Cornell was found dead shortly after returning from a medical appointment on January 1.

Then in February, 73-year-old Raymond Gadreault is suspected of suffering a medical issue in his cell.

And on April 3, a 29-year-old inmate is suspected to have died by suicide at the Northeast Correctional Complex.

It all comes as the Vermont Corrections Department recently began transitioning out of its strict COVID protocol, ending intake quarantine and allowing for in-person visitation.

Related stories:

State, medical experts to investigate death of Vermont inmate

Inmate dies in Vermont prison

Police investigating death of Newport prison inmate

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
5 charged in Windsor County deer poaching scheme
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
Burlington landlords are on the hook to weatherize the least efficient rental properties in the...
Burlington landlords fined for failing to comply with weatherization rules

Latest News

On Thursday, another inmate died inside a Vermont prison. It’s the second suspected suicide so...
Vermont prisons see four deaths so far this year
A debate over healthcare reform transparency reaches Vermont’s Supreme Court.
OneCare lawsuit makes it to Vermont Supreme Court
A debate over healthcare reform transparency reaches Vermont’s Supreme Court.
OneCare Lawsuit makes it to Vermont Supreme Court
South Burlington’s airport task force votes to recommend against rezoning parts of the city to...
South Burlington airport task force recommends against rezoning