Vt. magician headed to Poland to bring hope to Ukrainian children

LINCOLN, Vt. (WCAX) - Many people from our area are supporting Ukrainian refugees with food and medical supplies, but a local magician is also taking his charms overseas.

Next week, Tom Verner will take the stage at a picnic in Krakow, Poland, to perform his tricks for 400 to 500 Ukrainian refugee children. It’ll be his first show in two years.

For two weeks, the Lincoln, Vermont-based magician wants to spark joy in the abandoned malls and churches that some of the 150,000 refugees in Poland now call home. “We’re very blessed that, in a sense, we can bring so much love, magic, laughter, hope with so little,” he said.

He’ll bring a suitcase of tricks, a small table, and his wit. In the two decades since Verner and his wife Janet founded Magicians Without Borders, the duo says they’ve traveled to 47 countries and entertained more than 1 million refugee children living in camps and orphanages, often in war-torn parts of the world.

Magician Tom Verner at work. (Photo provided)

With the wave of his wand, Verner says he’s witnessed the healing power of magic. “I remember going into a church basement after Hurricane Katrina. The place was sad, sullen, a little angry, and yet within 20 minutes, they were all laughing and on their feet and I invite them up to help me, and the room came alive,” he said.

He says he follows in the footsteps of a magic legend who recognized the importance of giving people something to believe in. “Harry Houdini once said, ‘When I perform my magic for people in difficult situations, my magic not only amazes and amuses, but it awakens hope that the impossible is possible,’” Verner said.

As he recalls one Afghan refugee once telling him -- some organizations feed their bodies, but he is fueling their imaginations. “So, maybe when you go back when the war is over, you won’t be the same, but you’ll be stronger and more beautiful. Maybe because of all this suffering,” Verner said.

