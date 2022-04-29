Young people rally for climate change in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - High school students from across the state are planning to make a big statement on climate change Friday morning at the Vermont Statehouse.

The Vermont Youth Lobby is a grassroots group of young people and their adult allies looking to push changes on policies that impact their generation.

Friday’s Rally for the Planet is about climate change and jobs surrounding it, as well as what the youth want to see in the fight against climate change.

The event includes students from Montpelier, Essex, and Harwood. Their theme is justice, climate, and jobs.

There will be some pre-rally activities at Montpelier High School prior to the march to the Statehouse. From there, they will have speeches from students along with vendors from climate jobs talking about internships and careers.

Organizers say for many of the students, jobs might be down the line, but that doesn’t mean they can’t educate themselves. “We do want students to get involved in green jobs, that is the immediate goal of this rally. We want to get students interested in jobs so they know what is out there for them. But not just jobs, we want them to get internship opportunities so they can use the skills they learned in that internship and progress forward and actually create a future where they are knowledgeable about the subject,” said Brody Moran, with Vermont Youth Lobby.

Moran says the Earth is their future, and they need to protect it. “If you want to have a world to live in, you need to be involved in this. If I’m being honest, the generations before me have dropped the ball,” Moran said.

Events will go on until 1:30 p.m.

