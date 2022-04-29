Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Cloud cover varied across the state this afternoon, with lots of sun in western areas, and more clouds through north central Vermont and the NEK. The good news is we have a nice, solid stretch of dry weather to look forward to through the weekend and warmer temperatures on the way.

Expect a partly cloudy evening with temperatures falling into the 30s overnight. Saturday will be cooler and cloudier than Sunday, but still a pleasant day with partial sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will also be lighter than they were for the past couple days.

The sky will clear out entirely Saturday evening as low pressure parked east of the Canadian Maritimes finally ends its influence on our weather. High pressure settles overhead, leading to a chilly start to Sunday morning with temperatures in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will return to the 60s with plenty of sunshine. Seasonable temperatures in the 60s continue into the first few days of May, although clouds will increase Monday with the chance for light showers. Temperatures will surge into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday before another low pressure system brings widespread rain chances Wednesday. Next week ends a bit cooler.

This is the perfect weekend to take maximum advantage of. Enjoy the dry and sunny weather!

-Jess Langlois

