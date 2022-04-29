BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! For most of us, it is going to be a bright, sunny day, although temperatures are still going to come up about 10 degrees shy of where they should be this time of year (normal high in Burlington is now 63°). Also, it will still be blustery with north winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts over 30 mph.

The exception to the sunshine will be towards the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH where clouds will move in and stick around through most of the day. There may even be a few flurries.

The weekend will start out with a mix of sun & clouds on Saturday, but those clouds will be disappearing towards the end of the day as high pressure takes hold of our weather here in the northeast. That will set us up for a sunny Sunday. Along with warmer temperatures, that will make for a great way to start the new month of May.

Temperatures will be staying seasonably warm into next week. A small disturbance will come through on Monday with a few rain showers, but a bigger batch of rain will move through on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Things should really start to green up over the next week or so. Enjoy the weekend and take MAX Advantage of all the sunshine and warmer temperatures! -Gary

