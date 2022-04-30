Fire engulfs mobile home at Pine Haven Estates

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire breaks out at a Richford trailer park Friday.

The Richford Fire Chief says it happened at the Pine Haven Estates. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke pouring out of the home and went outside to see if anyone was inside.

Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen and were able to knock out the flames quickly. They say the fire was so hot it melted the siding on the neighbor’s home.

Nobody was home or hurt in the fire.

