Advertisement

Fire engulfs mobile home at Pine Haven Estates

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A fire breaks out at a Richford trailer park Friday.

The Richford Fire Chief says it happened at the Pine Haven Estates. A neighbor called 911 after seeing smoke pouring out of the home and went outside to see if anyone was inside.

Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen and were able to knock out the flames quickly. They say the fire was so hot it melted the siding on the neighbor’s home.

Nobody was home or hurt in the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after human remains were found on the side of a Rutland Town roadway.
Police investigating after body found in Rutland Town
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
Police ID Gorham homicide victims
One person is dead following a fiery crash on Route 5 in Irasburg Thursday.
Driver dies in fiery Orleans County crash
A staffing shortage on Vermont's Cannabis Control Board will likely push back sales of legal...
Vermont legal weed sales likely to be delayed

Latest News

Shelburne Police Department is short-staffed and without a chief
Shelburne Police short-staffed and without a chief
Vermont crowns the best beard in the state
Vermont crowns best beard in the state
Vermont Beardies
Vt. Beardies crowns a winner
Shelburne Police Dept.
Shelburne reaches settlement with former police chief
Trailer catches fire in Richford
Fire engulfs mobile home at Pine Haven Estates