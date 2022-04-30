Advertisement

Inmate attacks corrections officer at CCCF

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - An inmate the the Clinton County Correctional Facility has been arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking an officer.

The Sheriff’s Deputies Office says, 39 year old, Charmaine Dellaripa, of Plattsburgh, attacked a corrections officer at the facility, resulting in injury.

Dellaripa was processed, appeared in court and was sent back to jail on a cash bond.

