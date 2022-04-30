Advertisement

Vermont crowns best beard in the state

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - The best beard in Vermont was crowned Friday.

The 6th annual Beardies was held Friday at the Essex Experience.

The contest for Make-a-Wish Vermont brought in over $86,000, turning whiskers to wishes for local kids.

Our Ike Bendavid was fortunate enough to help volunteer again and see some amazing beards.

The categories ranged from best decorated and back woods.

The winner of not only the best groomed but best beard in Vermont, Greg Kieslich. Congratulations Greg.

