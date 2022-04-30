What to do Saturday, April 30

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What to do for fun in our region Saturday, April 30.

Point au Roche State Park is choosing to celebrate Earth Day this weekend. In honor of our planet, they will have various Earth Day-themed games. Guests can also expect there to be a scavenger hunt and a make-and-take plant activity.

The ECHO Leahy Center is hosting a Neuroscience Day Saturday.

Guests can expect a series of activities including executive function tests, sensory boxes, and pipe cleaner neuron making. The family-friendly event will start at 10 a.m. and go on until 5 p.m.

The Humane Society of Chittenden County is teaming up with Switchback Brewing Company to host Doggy Springtime Fest.

Guests are encouraged to stop and bring their pups. There will be live music, raffles, giveaways, and more. For every beer and or hot dog purchase $1 will be donated to the Humane Society of Chittenden County. The party starts at 1 p.m. and will go on until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

