BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We had a nice start to the weekend, and a beautiful end to April. Sunday morning will be cold again, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Protect any tender outdoor plants. The rest of Sunday will be a near-perfect day, with sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the 60s. A few spots may hit 70 degrees. Enjoy!

Mild weather will continue Monday, but a weakening storm system will bring clouds and scattered showers to the region, especially during the afternoon. Tuesday is looking rather cloudy, but dry, with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 40s. The best chance for showers will be Wednesday, though significant rain isn’t expected.

A decent stretch of weather can be expected for Thursday through Saturday. It will be just a touch on the cool side, but nothing too terrible. Highs will generally be in the upper 50s. Lows will range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

