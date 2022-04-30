Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather, thankfully, is looking great this weekend, especially Sunday. We’ll still be on the outer fringes of a low pressure today. That low will keep some clouds around today, especially east, but some sunshine is also expected. It will be breezy but not as blustery as Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday, however, will be a gorgeous day, with mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

The week will start off with the chance for some showers on Monday. It will still be mild, however, with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be in the low 40s. Tuesday is looking pretty nice, with partly sunny skies. Showers are more likely on Wednesday, then dry and cooler weather will move in for Thursday and Friday, with highs holding in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead following a fiery crash on Route 5 in Irasburg Thursday.
Police ID driver in fiery Orleans County crash
Cindy Abbott and Rennee Guy
2 face felony charges in Vermont overdose death
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
File photo
Middlebury College student charged with assault, hate crime

Latest News

Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
x
Afternoon Weather Webcast