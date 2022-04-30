BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather, thankfully, is looking great this weekend, especially Sunday. We’ll still be on the outer fringes of a low pressure today. That low will keep some clouds around today, especially east, but some sunshine is also expected. It will be breezy but not as blustery as Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday, however, will be a gorgeous day, with mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees.

The week will start off with the chance for some showers on Monday. It will still be mild, however, with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be in the low 40s. Tuesday is looking pretty nice, with partly sunny skies. Showers are more likely on Wednesday, then dry and cooler weather will move in for Thursday and Friday, with highs holding in the mid to upper 50s.

