CALEDONIA COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - Bird flu concerns after outbreak found in Caledonia county. The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed Friday, a highly lethal strain has been found in a backyard flock. This is only considered to be lethal to birds. Vermont animal health officials quarantined the affected area. Birds were euthanized to prevent spread, and the USDA says birds from the flock will not enter the food system.

The CDC says the public health risk these cases pose is still low.

Vermont State Veterinarian Kristin Haas says they’ve been expecting the disease to spread from wild birds to domestic birds and it’s possible that it could continue to spread.

“As long as we have this virus strain circulating in the wild bird population the wild waterfowl population that domestic poultry or back yard birds are at continued high and level risk for contracting this disease,” said Kristin Haas, Vermont State Veterinarian.

Haas says it’s important to monitor your birds for any symptoms including difficulty breathing, and sudden death. Haas says to cook all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

