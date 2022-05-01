Advertisement

Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - On Saturday evening, a serious crash caught on surveillance cameras from a nearby store.

The rollover happened around 5:30 p.m. near the Beverage Warehouse in Winooski.

According to police, the dark colored vehicle was traveling north on East Allen St. and the driver lost control.

Winooski Police tell Channel 3, there were no signs of impairment and the vehicle flipped over several times. They say the driver was okay and only sustained minor injuries.

There are no criminal charges at this time and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

