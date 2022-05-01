DMV officials urge motorcycle safety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Warmer weather means people are breaking out their motorcycles. With that, The Agency of Transportation is asking drivers to keep an extra eye out.

Data shows there were 182 motorcycle accidents, with 16 fatalities in 2021.

DMV motorcycle training coordinator, Paul Graves, says the leading cause of them is people driving beyond their ability. This means motorcycle drivers should be following speed limits and ready to stop with short notice.

“Be visible. Wear bright colored clothing, bright colored helmet, wear proper riding gear,” Graves said.

As for those driving cars, Graves says motorcycles are usually closer than they appear. This means leaving them plenty of room and putting the cell-phone down, so you can see them.

The DMV does offers motorcycle training courses for anyone interested in getting licensed or just brushing up on their skills.

