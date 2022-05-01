Encouraging proper disposal of unused pharmaceuticals

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dennis Viloria of Waterbury is one of thousands of Vermonters taking to 55 locations across the state Saturday to properly dispose of unwanted pharmaceuticals.

“We collect everything as much as possible and wait for the day to open up. It’s good for the environment, we want to stay as safe as possible for the kids,” said Viloria.

While major goals of prescription drug take back day include drug diversion and poison prevention properly disposing of your meds can help the planet, too. Christine Vatovec is an environmental health social scientist with the University of Vermont. She says common ways folks improperly dispose of medicine is by trash and through the drain. She also says pharmaceuticals get excreted by the human body too, because some chemicals don’t get fully metabolized.

“We were able to detect 51 pharmaceuticals directly entering the lake from the wastewater treatment plant right in downtown Burlington. And that is consistent with what we’re finding across the country and around the world,” said Christine Vatovec of the University of Vermont.

Vatovec says when pharmaceuticals enter waterways they begin to change the dynamics of the ecosystem. For example, Vatovec says Prozac can change eating habits in affected fish, birth control pills have promoted egg development in affected male fish, and some antidepressants have changed feeding behaviors in affected zooplankton.

“We don’t really know what that means long term because these things right, they have a long term effects they are pharmaceuticals are meant to have a biological response, and that’s for humans and also nonhuman species,” said Vatovec.

In the fall of 2021 Vermont hit a new record and collected 7,165 pounds of drugs.

“Once they get it weighed this year they’ll probably be at what they were at last year’s level, or perhaps even more,” said Capt. Robert Stebbins of the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department.

But why do folks have so much extra pharmaceuticals laying around?

“We go out looking for something, we’re offered a few different choices, and we only use one of them, not the others,” said Hayley Hooks a pharmacist at Kinney Drugs.

Hooks adds that, sometimes, folks also have more medication in their cabinets than needed due to having an adverse reaction to a medication or stopping using it and putting it to the side.

So it might be time for some spring cleaning.

There are different drop off locations all throughout the state in different pharmacies and in some police stations as well year round.

