PLATTSBURGH, NY (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul wants to add more tuition assistance for New York Students.

While the governor was in Plattsburgh this week she broke down her 221 billion dollar budget to show what kind of money would come to the north country.

Hochul says right now students are only eligible for tuition assistance if they are full time. Hochul says this year, the state will offer tuition assistance to part time students and offering 150 million dollars to the program. At Clinton Community College, where over half their student population is part time, they say this is welcome news.

“Really the focus on providing tuition assistance for part time students is going to be of great benefit to our students because a significant portion of our students are part time students and there are currently limits on how much aid they can get based on the number of credits they can get and the direction that’s been taking is going to be very beneficial for our students,” said Clinton Community College President John Kowal.

Kowal expects the program will have a positive effect on enrollment numbers.

