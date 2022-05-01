The Intervale invites people to dedicate a tree to honor a loved one

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Give back to Mother Nature this Mother’s Day. Now through May 8th, you can donate $40 or more to the Intervale Center and the organization says it will plant a tree dedicated to you or a loved one of your choice. That’s because this month, the Intervale Conservation Nursery is celebrating 20 years of growing native trees and shrubs across Vermont. Intervale said the trees planted will be supporting restoration projects statewide.

“These trees support erosion control, flood reduction, nutrient and pollution filtration, wildlife habitat, they’re through migration corridors, they create cooler and cleaner water for aquatic habitats. So you get to help our ecosystem, you get to create a healthier Vermont, and you also get to provide this wonderful gift to someone,” said Melanie Katz, the Intervale Center Development Manager.

