Advertisement

The Intervale invites people to dedicate a tree to honor a loved one

By Christina Guessferd
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Give back to Mother Nature this Mother’s Day. Now through May 8th, you can donate $40 or more to the Intervale Center and the organization says it will plant a tree dedicated to you or a loved one of your choice. That’s because this month, the Intervale Conservation Nursery is celebrating 20 years of growing native trees and shrubs across Vermont. Intervale said the trees planted will be supporting restoration projects statewide.

“These trees support erosion control, flood reduction, nutrient and pollution filtration, wildlife habitat, they’re through migration corridors, they create cooler and cleaner water for aquatic habitats. So you get to help our ecosystem, you get to create a healthier Vermont, and you also get to provide this wonderful gift to someone,” said Melanie Katz, the Intervale Center Development Manager.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

Latest News

Milton
Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday
File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’
Barre
Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities
Protesters say they want Hannaford's to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farm workers march to bring a message to Hannaford