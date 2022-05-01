Look Ahead: Week of May 2

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region this week.

Let’s Amplify NY, is an organization calling on the legislature to make hearing aids more accessible for children with hearing loss in New York.

Advocates will be at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y. on Monday, calling for insurance reimbursement for medically prescribed hearing aids for children.

Organizers say they plan to start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022. A rally is expected to begin around 12:30 p.m.

Also happening Monday, Vermont Companion Animal Neutering (VT-CAN), a spay and neuter clinic in Middlesex is partnering with Spay ASAP to celebrate their recent milestone.

The two organizations have been collaborating since 2006 to end the births of unwanted pets. The two clinics have altered more than 100,000 companion animals.

VT-CAN will be hosting the special expanded clinic day, starting at 8 a.m.

Doctors and Veterinarians will be on site to alter more than 50 cats, half of which come from farms in Franklin County.

This week is National Travel and Tourism week. This year’s theme is “The Future of Travel” which hopes to spotlight the critical role that travel plays in helping to restore the workforce, boost recovery efforts, and reconnect travelers throughout the country.

The Stowe Area Association is hosting several themed days this week. For example, on Monday, shoppers can get 20% off storewide at Yellow Turtle if they mention National Travel and Tourism week.

The schedule for the week is as follows:

Sunday, May 1 — The Future of Travel is More Sustainable

Travel and sustainability can complement one another, and with the right tools in place, travelers can see and experience our destination—and protect—it while recreating responsibly.

Walk the Trails Day | Throughout Stowe | Stowe Land Trust

Stowe Land Trust is holding a dispersed volunteer event at SLT’s fee-owned properties

Free Tote Bags | Yellow Turtle

Anyone can come in to get a free canvas tote bag. No purchase necessary!

15% off reusable shopping bags, straws, water bottles, & Bee’s Wrap | Country Store on Main | Country Store on Main

Monday, May 2 — The Future of Travel is Facilitating Recovery

Tourism plays a key role in our local economy. Get out and shop small in Stowe, which has more than 40 locally owned stores—from apparel boutiques and specialty food shops, to sporting goods and children’s stores.

Tuesday, May 3 — The Future of Travel is Transforming

On #TransformationTuesday, Stowe Area Association will showcase the history of Stowe compared to now and looking into the future.

Vermont Ski History Booth | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Stowe Visitor Information Center

Stop by the Stowe Visitor Information Center to check out old photos of Stowe, Vermont and see how the town has transformed over the years. The booth is sponsored by the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum.

Wednesday, May 4 — The Future of Travel is Rebuilding America’s Workforce

Celebrate the faces behind the Stowe tourism industry—whether it’s saying a kind word to a server or desk clerk, leaving an extra tip, or sharing a positive experience with a review.

Thursday, May 5 —The Future of Travel is More Inclusive

Together we are celebrating the diversity of our town, our visitors, our hospitality industry, and our events and arts culture.

A Morning with Chief Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | The Current | 10 – 11:30 a.m. | The Current

Learn about the Abenaki culture firsthand with Chief Donald Stevens of the Nulhegan Band of the

Coosuk Abenaki Nation who will speak about issues of Native American Sovereignty, Racial Disparity, and Abenaki Identity. This free, public programming event, in partnership with Stowe Vibrancy, will take place at The Current which will have on display and for sale hand crafts by members of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association.

Student Art Show | The Current

Experience a year of artwork from Stowe area students, exhibiting their skills in multiple media, showcasing their expressive voice, and reflecting a challenging year full of creative artistry.

Friday, May 6 — The Future of Travel is More In-Person

After two years of Zoom calls and Facetime, the Future of Travel is about being more in-person. Try a new activity with your family, meet friends for dinner, or network with colleagues at an annual conference. Make Stowe, Vermont your next in-person destination.

Saturday, May 7 — The Future of Travel is NOW!

What better way to celebrate the Future of Travel than to plan your future adventure to Stowe, Vermont —named one of “America’s Best Small Towns” by Travel + Leisure for the second year in a row. Now is the time to plan your next trip!

