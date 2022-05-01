Advertisement

Looking for something vintage to wear?

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Out with the new and in with the old. That’s the thinking behind selling vintage. And that’s why hundreds flocked to downtown Burlington Saturday for the Burlington Vintage Market spring show. 20 vintage vendors across New England are spending time in the Queen City to sell their vintage picks. The event is organized by “Cndypnt” a vintage store in Burlington. It’s the third event they’ve had this year and organizers say the list of vendors gets bigger and bigger.

“The Burlington community loves vintage. We’re not the kind of people that are always buying new, we’re looking for those beautiful gems, the things that are kind of hard to find and these vendors have it,” said Shawn Dumont, organizer.

The market will be returning to downtown Burlington Sunday May 1st as well.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Vermont crowns the best beard in the state
Vermont crowns best beard in the state

Latest News

Norwich University
Norwich University commissions 134 into U.S. armed services
Catamounts remain one win shy of single-season program record
Binghamton spoils Senior Day for UVM women’s lacrosse in OT
Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to NESCAC semifinals
Middlebury women’s lacrosse advances to NESCAC semifinals
Looking for something vintage?