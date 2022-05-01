Looking for something vintage to wear?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Out with the new and in with the old. That’s the thinking behind selling vintage. And that’s why hundreds flocked to downtown Burlington Saturday for the Burlington Vintage Market spring show. 20 vintage vendors across New England are spending time in the Queen City to sell their vintage picks. The event is organized by “Cndypnt” a vintage store in Burlington. It’s the third event they’ve had this year and organizers say the list of vendors gets bigger and bigger.

“The Burlington community loves vintage. We’re not the kind of people that are always buying new, we’re looking for those beautiful gems, the things that are kind of hard to find and these vendors have it,” said Shawn Dumont, organizer.

The market will be returning to downtown Burlington Sunday May 1st as well.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.