Advertisement

Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few years of being placed on hold due to the pandemic - it was back and as colorful as ever. Bombardier Park West was filled with families and supporters, running to raise funds for Milton school district field trips and enrichment for PreK-8th grades. They could choose to run 1 mile 2 miles or the whole 5K. Participants, however, need to run past the color chalk stations if they want to add some color to an outfit.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

Latest News

File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’
Barre
Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities
File Image
The Intervale invites people to dedicate a tree to honor a loved one
Protesters say they want Hannaford's to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farm workers march to bring a message to Hannaford