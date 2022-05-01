Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few years of being placed on hold due to the pandemic - it was back and as colorful as ever. Bombardier Park West was filled with families and supporters, running to raise funds for Milton school district field trips and enrichment for PreK-8th grades. They could choose to run 1 mile 2 miles or the whole 5K. Participants, however, need to run past the color chalk stations if they want to add some color to an outfit.

