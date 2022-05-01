Advertisement

New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’

By Christina Guessferd
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A new way to track your Vermont adventures while on the go. The Rutland county based nonprofit “Come Alive Outside” is building an outdoor passport mobile application. The current paper passport is one of its signature programs. Participants can earn points and win prizes for visiting local parks, farmer’s markets and community events. The convenience of a digital platform wouldn’t be possible without a $40-thousand donation from Killington Resort.

Amy Laramie, the Director of Communications, events and special projects at the Killington Ski Resort said, “You won’t forget it. You’ll always have it with you because many people don’t travel without their phones, and although the goal is to get people off their phones and out and about, many people like to track how many miles they walked, where are they going, what’s the elevation, or you’re always taking pictures of your adventures. So, I think it’ll be great just to combine everything in one and have it mobile-friendly and always accessible to you.”

Killington Resort said its able to financially support community programs like this, thanks to the Play Forever Fund, which launched in 2020. ‘Come Alive Outside’ is using the $40-thousand to build and roll out the free passport app by next year.

