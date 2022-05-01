Norwich University commissions 134 into U.S. armed services

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - It was graduation day Saturday at the nation’s oldest private military college, Norwich University.

Pomp and Circumstance was played as 531 students were honored at commencement Saturday morning. Of those graduating, 134 were awarded commissions in the U.S. Armed Services. The graduation ceremony was poigant since these students continued their studies right through the pandemic. U.S. Army Captain Deshauna Barber, the first soldier ever to be crowned Miss USA gave the commencement address.

