Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - 300 prom dresses completely up for grabs for prom goers in Barre. “Say Yes To The Prom Dress” is an event created by Forget Me Not Florists in Barre. Organizers said they would see families come in for prom flowers year after year and noticed how expensive prom was for some. So, the shop decided to help and has spent the year collecting prom dresses from community members and receiving dress donations from boutiques. Sunday, all were welcome to find that perfect dress for free.

Alexis Dexter, the organizer said, “It’s such a big deal to go to prom, I mean its like you’re one big shot to be special and pretty and having the perfect dress means a lot so when you think you can’t afford that perfect dress, then you don’t want to go and you miss that opportunity. We want to make sure nobody has that reason to not go to prom.”

Another parent of a prom goer Nola Howder said, “This is a great opportunity for girls that don’t have the opportunity to go. When I was a child, there were four of us, so it was difficult for my parents if we wanted to go to prom so it was limited.”

Organizers said when the event began a few years ago, they were excited to provide 50 dresses for students to take. This year community support has grown so large, they’ve received hundreds of donations helping more and more prom goers on their big night.

