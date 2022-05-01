Advertisement

Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities

By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - 300 prom dresses completely up for grabs for prom goers in Barre. “Say Yes To The Prom Dress” is an event created by Forget Me Not Florists in Barre. Organizers said they would see families come in for prom flowers year after year and noticed how expensive prom was for some. So, the shop decided to help and has spent the year collecting prom dresses from community members and receiving dress donations from boutiques. Sunday, all were welcome to find that perfect dress for free.

Alexis Dexter, the organizer said, “It’s such a big deal to go to prom, I mean its like you’re one big shot to be special and pretty and having the perfect dress means a lot so when you think you can’t afford that perfect dress, then you don’t want to go and you miss that opportunity. We want to make sure nobody has that reason to not go to prom.”

Another parent of a prom goer Nola Howder said, “This is a great opportunity for girls that don’t have the opportunity to go. When I was a child, there were four of us, so it was difficult for my parents if we wanted to go to prom so it was limited.”

Organizers said when the event began a few years ago, they were excited to provide 50 dresses for students to take. This year community support has grown so large, they’ve received hundreds of donations helping more and more prom goers on their big night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

Latest News

Milton
Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday
File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’
File Image
The Intervale invites people to dedicate a tree to honor a loved one
Protesters say they want Hannaford's to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farm workers march to bring a message to Hannaford