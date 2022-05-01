Tracking Vermont adventures on-the-go

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - There will soon be a new way to track your Vermont adventures, while on the go.

The Rutland County-based nonprofit, ‘Come Alive Outside’, is building an outdoor passport mobile application. The current paper passport, is one of its signature programs.

Participants can earn points and win prizes for visiting local parks, farmers markets, and other community events.

The convenience of a digital platform wouldn’t be possible without a $40,000 donation from Killington Resort.

“You won’t forget it. You’ll always have it with you because many people don’t travel without their phones,” Amy Laramie, Director of Communications, Events, and Special Projects at Killington Resort said. “Although the goal is to get people off their phones and out and about, many people like to track how many miles did they walk, where are they going, what’s the elevation, or you’re always taking pictures of your adventures.”

Killington Resort says it is able to financially support community programs like this, thanks to the ‘Play Forever Fund’ which launched in 2020.

Come Alive Outside is using the $40,000 donation to build and roll out the free passport app, by next year.

