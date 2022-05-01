Advertisement

Two children killed after being trapped in house fire, authorities say

A community is mourning the loss of two children who were killed after being trapped in a house fire in Texas. (SOURCE: KPRC)
By Bill Barajas
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) – Two children were killed in a horrific house fire in Texas early Sunday.

Neighbors in Galveston said they tried to save the children, but police told them to stop because it was too dangerous.

Cellphone video shows the flames bursting from an upstairs window.

Firefighters on the ground were seen battling the blaze.

James Rodgers’ house is connected to the burning home. He said the children inside were family members.

“They were my cousin and niece,” he said. “Logan and Jade.”

Fire officials say calls for the fire came in at about 2:30 a.m.

The children and their father were inside the home at the time. The dad was able to get out, but the children were stuck inside.

A neighbor who asked to be left anonymous said they scrambled to get the word out.

“One of my friends went and tried to crawl up there to get into the window,” they said. “The police told him to get down and he got down.”

Their worst fear was confirmed when they say the mom made it back home a short time later.

“She made it about 20 minutes later and I could just tell the way she was screaming, it wasn’t good news,” the neighbor said.

Veronica von Blon, a nearby neighbor, said the entire community is heartbroken, with the family in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.

“You see something like this and it’s just so sad,” von Blon said. “It really is sad.”

It is unclear right now what ignited the fire.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

Latest News

Milton
Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday
File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’
Barre
Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities
File Image
The Intervale invites people to dedicate a tree to honor a loved one
Protesters say they want Hannaford's to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farm workers march to bring a message to Hannaford