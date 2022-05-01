Advertisement

What to do Sunday, May 1

What's happing around our region this sunny Sunday?
By Kayla Martin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fun activities are happening across our region Sunday, May 1.

A community fun run is taking place at Bombardier Park West Sunday.

The Milton community is coming together to run, walk, or dance through a 5K in color. There will be various color stations set up along the path. Participants can take part in the race at their own pace. Whether that’s completing 1 mile or the whole 5K.Participants registering the day of must arrive by 10 a.m. The race starts at 11 a.m. Proceeds from the fun run will support field trips and enrichment programs for local students from PreK through 8th grade.

Ethan Allen Homestead Museum is open for the season. Check out the museum’s new exhibits this Sunday, including Native American History & Culture, an extension of Fanny’s Garden, and more. The doors will close by 4 p.m.

The Depot, Nelly’s Pub and Grill, and Cobble Hill Kennel have teamed up to host a puppy yoga and playtime event.

You can swing by The Depot in Saint Albans Sunday for yoga with puppies. Guests must bring a yoga mat to participate, but the puppies are provided. You can register online for $20 a person. The event starts at 11 a.m.

