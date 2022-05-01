Advertisement

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday was about as perfect as you can get. Monday won’t be the same, though it won’t be anything terrible either. A weakening storm system will bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. It will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. That system will wash out, then we’ll just have mostly cloudy skies for Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s, with lows in the 40s.

The best chance for showers will be Wednesday, though no significant precipitation is expected. Thursday will be dry. Models then diverge with a storm system for Friday. Right now, there’s a chance for showers south, with dry conditions north, but that may change. Stay tuned.

The weekend is looking fair at this point, with partly sunny skies for Saturday and again Mother’s Day. Highs both days will be around 60 degrees, with lows in the 40s.

