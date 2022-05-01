BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy first day of May! The weather will be gorgeous today, with sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the 60s. A few spots may hit 70 degrees. Enjoy. Unfortunately this won’t continue into Monday, as a weakening storm system will bring mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers. Any showers aren’t expected to be heavy, however. With the clouds around, it will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is looking fair, with mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions. Showers are likely on Wednesday. Thursday will be another dry day.

Models are starting to diverge with Friday, as there is the chance for showers south. We’ll keep you posted. Saturday is looking partly sunny. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with lows mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.