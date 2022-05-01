Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy first day of May! The weather will be gorgeous today, with sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the 60s. A few spots may hit 70 degrees. Enjoy. Unfortunately this won’t continue into Monday, as a weakening storm system will bring mostly cloudy skies, and scattered showers. Any showers aren’t expected to be heavy, however. With the clouds around, it will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday is looking fair, with mostly cloudy skies, but dry conditions. Showers are likely on Wednesday. Thursday will be another dry day.

Models are starting to diverge with Friday, as there is the chance for showers south. We’ll keep you posted. Saturday is looking partly sunny. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with lows mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Vermont crowns the best beard in the state
Vermont crowns best beard in the state

Latest News

WX
WCAX Saturday Evening Weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Morning weather webcast
Dave has the full forecast coming up.
Your MAX Advantage Forecast