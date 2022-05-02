Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled for teen boy in North Carolina

An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.
An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled.(NCMEC)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An Amber Alert for a teen boy in North Carolina has been canceled, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Winston Salem Police Department had earlier issued the Amber Alert for the abduction of a 17-year-old boy.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
File Image
Bird flu concerns after outbreak found in Caledonia County
Protesters say they want Hannaford's to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farm workers march to bring a message to Hannaford

Latest News

Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
First civilians leave Mariupol steel plant; hundreds remain
DMV officials urge motorcycle safety
DMV officials urge motorcycle safety
In New York, two fires back-to-back kept crews busy over the weekend.
North Country fire crews battle weekend flames
A house that looks like Monica Geller's apartment on the show "Friends" is up for sale in Ohio.
'Friends' themed house for sale in Ohio
It’s law here in Vermont, but many still need a push to keep food scraps and compostables out...
Compost Awareness Week kicks off