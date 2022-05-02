CDC: Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have high COVID-19 levels

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have rated half of Vermont’s 14 counties as having high community levels of COVID-19.

The rankings are based on a handful of factors including new hospital admissions for COVID-19, recent case counts, and the community’s overall hospital capacity.

Washington County reported the highest number of cases per 100,000 individuals, followed by Chittenden County and Bennington County.

The other counties with high community levels of the virus are Addison, Franklin, Grand Isle and Orleans. Windham, Rutland and Essex counties have been given a “low” rating by the CDC.

