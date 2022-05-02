Compost Awareness Week kicks off

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s law here in Vermont, but many still need a push to keep food scraps and compostables out of the trash.

This week is international Compost Awareness Week.

“Outreach and education, and this week is really a cornerstone to that,” said Natasha Duarte, with Composting Association of Vermont.

This week is all about educating and encouraging good composting practice. Duarte says the state has always been a forward thinker on organics, but there are still holdouts, meaning there is room to improve.

“And it’s really just continuing the conversation within our state,” said Duarte.

And while the celebration is international, Vermont has dovetailed the Vermont Organics and Recycling Summit or VORS to reinforce the commitment to outreach and education.

The theme this year is recipe for regeneration -- compost.

And while it will be hybrid, with virtual and in-person, state leaders say they’re excited to get people thinking about the relationship between soil and compost.

“It’s been going really well. Vermonters have done a good job learning this new habit,” said Anne Bijur, an environmental analysist with the DEC.

Bijur says organic collections within the past five years continue to increase, and the jump in food scrap collection businesses indicated increases in interest in compliance with the law.

“We still have a ways to go, we know not everyone is in compliance, so we are looking to make it easier or more convenient for Vermonters,” said Bijur.

VORS allows those with a stake in composting, like the state or the Composting Association, a one-stop educational shop.

Topics of sessions will include source separation, keeping plastics out, running a composting business, organics and carbon, even curriculum, so teaching healthy soil concepts in schools K-12.

“So people can really start understanding the role healthy soil plays in our communities, the severe rain, the drought, the changes in weather patterns we are having this is all part of that,” said Duarte.

Bijur says more awareness offers a better understanding of some reasons we compost in the first place and for her, it’s environmental.

“It’s an easy, daily, action we can take to reduce green house gas emissions and fight climate change,” said Bijur.

Duarte says that’s one thing, all Vermonters, and the whole world can get behind.

“Something we can all do, organics is the one recyclable that we can do as local as our backyard or in our communities, or statewide,” said Duarte.

The entire summit is free, but they do want you to register. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.