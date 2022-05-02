Dartmouth College president, wife test positive for COVID

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The president of Dartmouth College and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the college said.

President Phil Hanlon and his wife, Gail Gentes, tested positive using rapid antigen tests on Sunday morning, the college said in an announcement Sunday. They both had negative PCR tests last Thursday.

Hanlon said he has no symptoms and feels fine. Gentes said she is “a bit under the weather” but is not suffering serious symptoms.

The positive test “is a reminder that we all should continue to take seriously the public health guidelines and stay up to date on our booster shots,” Hanlon said.

The couple are isolating at home and are working remotely.

Axiom Medical, the college’s occupational medicine provider, will conduct contact tracing following the couple’s positive tests.

As of Friday, there had been 346 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, including 174 undergraduates, 61 graduate students and 111 employees, the college said.

