History of Abenaki site in Vermont to be rewritten by Native Americans

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - Research into the history of a petroglyph site along the Connecticut River in Bellows Falls will be getting underway thanks to a grant from the National Park Service.

The hope is to share a story of Indigenous people that has not yet been told.

The island in Bellows Falls is sacred Abenaki land. It was a fishing spot for native Americans thousands of years ago and soon that history will be told from a new perspective.

“There has not been a native voice informing this and that is the source, it’s why it’s here,” Abenaki Cultural Relations Officer Rich Holschuh said.

Under the Vilas Bridge in Bellows Falls, carved into rocks along the banks of the Connecticut River, are messages frozen in time.

“And that is what these messages in the stone are about-- balance. And so they are a lesson to us,” Holschuh said.

The site is known as Kchi Pôntegok.

“There’s been an Indigenous presence and Abenaki presence going back 11,000, 12,000 years,” said Walter Wallace of the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission.

A partnership between the town of Rockingham and the Elnu Abenaki Tribe will take a closer look at the history there, thanks to a research grant from the National Park Service.

“Habitation site, burial site, fishing site,” Wallace said.

But there is also a spiritual aspect to the landscape that can only be told from an Abenaki point of view.

“One tradition is that the underwater panther spins its tail and causes those whirlpools,” Elnu Abenaki Chief Roger Longtoe Sheehan said.

The grants will facilitate archive research and oral history of the area, as well as land surveys and underwater exploration in search of more messages from the past.

“It’s been a history that has been ignored and sometimes it’s been hidden,” Sheehan said.

Kchi Pôntegok is already on the National Register of Historic Places. The research will update that listing, adding the Native American voice and perspective.

“I can’t change the past but I can try to work on getting people to think about the past in a better way,” Sheehan said.

Annette Spaulding, who is not Native American, is a certified scuba diver who will search below the surface.

“We should all be living the way that they did with a connection to nature the way that they had,” Spaulding said.

“It’s creating a future together but bringing the people and their story-- and when I say the people, I mean the Indigenous people-- back into the conversation,” Holschuh said.

Work on the grant is scheduled to begin in late summer or early fall but its impact will be felt for generations to come.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.