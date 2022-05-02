Advertisement

Horse missing from Marshfield may have been stolen

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - “Tango” the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield and police say he might have been stolen.

Tango went missing over a week ago.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured pictures of a man and a woman walking Tango along Route 2 toward John Fowler Road.

Police call them potential suspects in the horse’s disappearance. They’re asking the public for help identifying the pair and finding Tango. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
"Tango" the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield.
"Tango" the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

