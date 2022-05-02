Advertisement

At least 20 horses killed in Kentucky barn fire

At least 20 horses dead in Scott Co. barn fire
By Emily Van de Riet and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – At least 20 horses were killed in a Kentucky barn fire over the weekend.

Firefighters confirmed that a barn at Brannon Stables in Scott County – just north of Lexington – caught fire early Sunday morning.

Crews said the barn was completely burned to the ground by the time they arrived. All the horses inside the barn died.

Officials said they are still investigating what caused the fire.

As friends and riders from the farm pour in their support, a GoFundMe has already raised more than $61,000 as of Monday afternoon, with all donations set to help Brannon Stables in their rebuilding efforts.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have been rated as having high community levels of COVID-19,...
CDC: Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have high COVID-19 levels
Protesters say they want Hannaford to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farmworkers march to bring a message to Hannaford

Latest News

Rachel Myrick uses a wheelchair or crutches to move around her home.
Woman bitten by copperhead inside restaurant still suffering 5 years later, files lawsuit
Jackie Robinson's bat sold for $1.08 million, according to Goldin Auctions.
Jackie Robinson’s used All-Star Game bat sells for $1.08 million
FILE - First lady Jill Biden speaks during the 2022 National and State Teachers of the Year...
Jill Biden: Resilience of Ukrainian refugees ‘inspires me’
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, questions Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a House Foreign...
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from 3 GOP lawmakers