Motorcycle Awareness Month revs up in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Motorcycle Awareness Month is revving up in New Hampshire.

Gov. Chris Sununu is meeting Monday with the Motorcycle Task Force to declare May a month of biker safety with the signing of a proclamation.

That will happen at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire Statehouse.

As the weather warms up, more people will be riding their motorcycles, and both riders and drivers need to be aware.

