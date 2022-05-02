North Country fire crews battle weekend flames

ALTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - In New York, two fires back-to-back kept crews busy over the weekend.

The Altona Volunteer Fire Department reports the first was a pole barn fire on Gonyea Road Saturday around 5 p.m.

Crews put out the flames, but a skid steer and several large bales of hay were destroyed inside.

Then, firefighters were called to a large brush fire in Chazy.

The same day, firefighters were on Birchwood Drive in the Town of Schuyler Falls.

The South Plattsburgh Fire Department says a hoarder situation made the flames tough to fight at the home.

Crews say no one was living there at the time of the fire, which broke out sometime Saturday morning.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the eaves and gable end of the home.

