Nova Bus signs new contract to send buses to New York City

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh just signed another large contract with the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The contract calls for 135 new 40-foot buses made at the Plattsburgh facility to head down to the New York City region.

Local business leaders and elected officials called it a win for the area that will keep good jobs in the region.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said this is another example of work being done in the North Country that’s seen on an international scale.

“Businesses like Nova continue to position the town of Plattsburgh to be globally known and regionally significant, particularly with the transportation and manufacturing clusters. Nova continues to really get a number of historic contracts and they are really an industry leader in the electrification of buses,” Cashman said.

Nova Bus says the first round of new buses will roll out by the end of the year.

