Advertisement

Outdoor burn pile spreads out of control in Putney

Fire danger is high across Vermont as dry conditions are reported.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire danger is high across Vermont as dry conditions are reported, and that had crews busy in Putney.

Several departments responded to Purple Mountain Road Sunday.

Firefighters say it was caused by an outdoor burn pile that was close to the wood line, and spread out of control.

Putney Fire and Rescue say there’s a burn ban in effect and that no open burning or outdoor burning is allowed.

They say more than 1.5 acres burned, and eight departments responded to help contain the flames.

Today Putney Fire responded with several agencies on a first alarm brush fire to the top of Purple Mountain Road. This...

Posted by Putney Fire and Rescue on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
File Image
Bird flu concerns after outbreak found in Caledonia County
Alexina Federhen and Abagail Hunter take home the crown in this year's competition.
Newsmaker Interview: 2022 Miss Vermont winners
Burlington Vintage Market
Looking for something vintage to wear?

Latest News

A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in the...
Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday
A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in the...
Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday
Fire danger is high across Vermont as dry conditions are reported and that had crews busy in...
Brush fire burns through several acres in Putney
File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’