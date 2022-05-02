Outdoor burn pile spreads out of control in Putney

PUTNEY, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire danger is high across Vermont as dry conditions are reported, and that had crews busy in Putney.

Several departments responded to Purple Mountain Road Sunday.

Firefighters say it was caused by an outdoor burn pile that was close to the wood line, and spread out of control.

Putney Fire and Rescue say there’s a burn ban in effect and that no open burning or outdoor burning is allowed.

They say more than 1.5 acres burned, and eight departments responded to help contain the flames.

Today Putney Fire responded with several agencies on a first alarm brush fire to the top of Purple Mountain Road. This... Posted by Putney Fire and Rescue on Sunday, May 1, 2022

