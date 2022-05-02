Plan would add housing, bike lanes, more at Williston’s Taft Corners

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest retail centers could be about to undergo a major transformation. Taft Corners in Williston, known for its big-box stores, would add housing, parks and bike lanes under a plan before the town select board.

Thousands of Vermonters flock to Taft Corners every day to shop at the big box stores, some of which only have a few locations in the whole state.

“Frequent visitor, absolutely. We come here often to do a lot of shopping and commerce,” said Max Harris of Richmond.

The two big commercial developments were designed for easy access by car with plenty of parking.

“There needs to be a lot more consideration for accessibility in terms of walking and biking,” said Kyle Perrapato of Williston. ‘There’s really not a good way to get from that side to this side without a car.”

But between the stores, there is a lot of vacant land, areas the town wants to fill with nonretail development.

The Williston Planning Commission is currently in the process of rezoning most of Taft Corners to allow for a pedestrian street and bicycle network, housing and green space.

“When the retail closes, it’s kind of like you roll the sidewalks up. When you have people living somewhere and you have retail, you start to get a more continuous life,” said Matthew Boulanger, the planning and zoning administrator for Williston.

Boulanger says they’ve garnered community feedback over the past two years and creating a mixed-use space that’s walker- and biker-friendly was a main takeaway and now goal.

“We’re seeing Vermonters who are interested in living in you know, a third- or fourth-floor apartment in Taft Corners, which is not the traditional way people have lived in Vermont, even in Chittenden County, and we have a housing crisis,” Boulanger said.

The plan would make Taft Corners a grid street network as opposed to developers deciding what to do with land on a per parcel basis.

“That’s a type of zoning that’s much more interested in what buildings look like and where they’re placed on the site than necessarily what happens inside of them or how much of something happens inside of them,” Boulanger said.

Residents and shoppers alike say they are intrigued by the idea of developing the area, but not without some questions.

“As long as it’s a balance between green space and building resilience in the town, there’s a lot of industrialization already,” Perrapato said.

“The prospect of having bike lanes and housing here is great, in the middle of all these big box stores I think that could be a challenge if they’re still staying here,” said Moss Linder of Townshend.

I reached out to the three major stakeholders involved in current development for comment but didn’t hear back before this story was published.

However, public written testimony online indicates some concerns with the regulations of the zoning proposal, and one developer requested that one of its properties be excluded from the rezone.

The select board will be reviewing the proposed zoning code Tuesday and on May 17, and will vote on the code at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.