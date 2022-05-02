Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack River in New Hampshire.

Her body was found on April 28 in Bow.

Police have released an artist’s rendering of the woman.

She’s described as 30-40 years old, about 5-feet-4-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.

Investigators say an autopsy was conducted and more tests are being done. They will not release the results of the autopsy until the woman’s next of kin can be notified.

If you recognize this woman, call the police in Bow at 603-223-3956.

Police say there is no indication of any danger to the public.

