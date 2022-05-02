Pride flag stolen from NVU-Lyndon campus

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an incident of vandalism and theft on the NVU-Lyndon campus.

Investigators say sometime over the weekend, someone knocked down a flagpole and stole a Pride flag that had been raised on Friday.

It happened at the campus on College Road in the town of Lyndon.

Police say the crime has been reported to the attorney general’s office under the bias incident reporting system.

Anyone with information on the vandalism and theft is asked to call the state police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111.

