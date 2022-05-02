Scott vetoes pension reform bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a pension reform bill.
Late Monday afternoon, the governor said the bill didn’t have the structural changes he thinks it needed to solve the $3 billion shortfall.
Under the proposal, future retirees pay slightly more into the system, it modifies the cost of living adjustment and also invests $200 million in one-time dollars.
The governor wants new state employees to be able to choose a defined contribution plan, similar to that of a 401(k) along with the current plan.
Scott acknowledged his veto will likely be overridden but said in his letter to lawmakers: “The Legislature’s unwillingness to question the deal reached between a handful of union and legislative representatives will come back to haunt our state in the not-too-distant future. And when it does, we won’t have the unprecedented level of federal funds and state surplus dollars at our disposal, and the fix will be tougher on both taxpayers and public employees.”
