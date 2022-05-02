Scott vetoes pension reform bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a pension reform bill.

Late Monday afternoon, the governor said the bill didn’t have the structural changes he thinks it needed to solve the $3 billion shortfall.

Under the proposal, future retirees pay slightly more into the system, it modifies the cost of living adjustment and also invests $200 million in one-time dollars.

The governor wants new state employees to be able to choose a defined contribution plan, similar to that of a 401(k) along with the current plan.

Scott acknowledged his veto will likely be overridden but said in his letter to lawmakers: “The Legislature’s unwillingness to question the deal reached between a handful of union and legislative representatives will come back to haunt our state in the not-too-distant future. And when it does, we won’t have the unprecedented level of federal funds and state surplus dollars at our disposal, and the fix will be tougher on both taxpayers and public employees.”

Related Stories:

Budget, pension reform bill face veto threat from Gov. Scott

Scott says the bipartisan pension paydown plan doesn’t go far enough

Vt. Senate passes pension reform bill

Task force announces deal to fund Vt. employee, teacher pensions

Vermont pension reform taskforce seeks common ground

Group highlights Vermont lawmakers’ conflict of interest in pension debate

Vermont legislative leaders highlight session’s accomplishments

Analysis: Pandemic forged cooperation in Vt. legislative session

Lawmakers punt controversial pension reform proposal for more study

Sanders weighs in on pension deficit: ‘Pensions are promises’

Vt. lawmakers face backlash over pension reform plans

Analysis: The fight over funding public-sector pensions

Vt. teachers protest lawmakers’ proposed pension fix

Vt. lawmakers pass budget, grapple with pushback on pension reform

Vt. lawmakers pitch plan to shore up pension funds

Vt. treasurer presents pension-cutting plan to lawmakers

Benefits on the chopping block for Vt. teachers, state workers?

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.