Siegel launches campaign for Vermont governor

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s officially off to the races for Vermont’s top job. Democrat Brenda Siegel on Monday kicked off her campaign for governor.

“I know that if we can come together, we can win,” Siegel said.

Siegel co-founded the Southern Vermont Dance Festival and is an outspoken advocate on homelessness and the opioid crisis. She lost a nephew to an overdose.

In the fall, Siegel scored a win after protesting on the Statehouse steps for a month, urging leaders to house homeless Vermonters through the winter.

“When doing this work, I often feel like I am on a battlefield and people are dying all around me. We have an administration digging in their heels on an issue that has real solutions,” Siegel said.

She says she hasn’t climbed the traditional political ladder and says if elected, she would also focus on housing and climate change.

Siegel ran for statewide office twice before-- governor in 2018 and lieutenant governor in 2020. But she’s never made it past the primary.

Siegel is the first candidate to officially enter this year’s governor race.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not announced his intentions but it’s widely believed he will seek reelection.

A recent UNH poll showed many Vermonters have not heard of Siegel, but experts say that can work in her favor.

“You can get out there and meet people and press the flesh in a way that you can’t in large states,” said David Plazek, a political scientist at NVU-Johnson.

Analysts also say the majority of the attention will be on Vermont’s congressional race, and so will the money.

“If I’m running the DNC and thinking about where good investments might be, I might not think of the governor’s race as a good investment, so there may not be as much money coming in for that,” said Rich Clark, a political scientist at Castleton University.

Siegel sees the climb in front of her but she says it’s a fight worth having.

“This is going to be a tough fight but it is not even close to the toughest one that I’ve had to face in my life,” she said. “I am still standing.”

Political observers and the UNH poll also named Attorney General T.J. Donovan as a potential Democratic candidate for governor. Donovan tells us he’ll make his decision known in the near future.

