South Burlington Starbucks files for union election

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington Starbucks is Vermont’s first to file for a union election.

In a letter to the Starbucks CEO, the partners of the Shelburne Road location say they’ve endured understaffing, unstable scheduling and inadequate compensation.

The organizers say the workers are following suit with the hundreds of other stores unionizing across the country.

In December, a Starbucks location in Buffalo, New York, became the first of about 40 to win a vote.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.